Editor: Three years ago, we were prosperous. No wars, low inflation, we were selling our surplus oil to others, we were building an oil pipeline, we were building a wall, our borders were in control, we were balancing our trade with China, buying our goods equally, and we were forcing members of the United Nations to pay their fair share.
Three years ago, we were cutting regulations and businesses were coming back to America! We were arbitrating with Putin and Xi Jinping. They respected us and met in the middle with respect! No great threat to Taiwan, no giant threat from Russia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.