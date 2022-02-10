Editor: We had peace, prosperity, and security a short while back. What happened?
We were oil independent, now we are importing again. Our border was being secured, now, illegals are flooding in, carrying disease (covid) crime and narcotics. Taxes are raised on manufacturers, paying higher costs for raw material making costs of goods to Americans higher. Taxer were going down, no now! Now, rampant inflation!
Our GDP is down, we are importing more than ever. Exporting less. Balance of trade with China was being confronted, not now. Inflation is the highest in 15 years. Citizens are paying higher prices for goods.
What happened? This is not prosperity!
Interest rates are going up, no choice, as government is overspending and seeking revenue from any form. It was better a short while back. What happened? What changed? Bills are being pushed through by the majority party, bills that do not help Americans!
Infrastructure and Build Back Better-money spent and an increase in taxes for us.
The media gives opinions, not facts. We must listen to true Patriots. Heed their words and we will find a solution. Just listen closely and question-is it the truth?
Will what they say help Americans, or is it a quest for more power to control us? Voting rights, for all. Vote in person, not by mail. Demand ID! Make all elections honest. Money buys elections! It is not by the qualifications of the candidates.
How about debates only, no money for advertising spent. The candidates will qualify with their knowledge, their viewpoints, and their desires to help America. We would then know who to vote for.
I ask again, what happened? Let’s go back to prosperity!
Keith Christensen
Lake Havasu City
