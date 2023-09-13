Editor: Our great grandparents went through Ellis Island. There, they studied the Constitution, learned the English language and became citizens.

In the year of 2022, over 2.76 million illegals crossed our border. The illegals moving into America put a giant strain on the border-states and patrols.

Roger Pries

Keith this was done by Biden and his corrupt administration with the intent to eventually make them citizens with a demorat voter card. It's all about power for them and they will do whatever is possible to get it at all costs. They have no shame as they only care about themselves. And they tried to tell us Trump was a dictator and power hungry.

