Editor: Our great grandparents went through Ellis Island. There, they studied the Constitution, learned the English language and became citizens.
In the year of 2022, over 2.76 million illegals crossed our border. The illegals moving into America put a giant strain on the border-states and patrols.
The illegals did not have shelter, transportation, food, jobs, or medical care when they entered. This is a great load on the cities along the border.
To lighten the load on border towns, they were bussed to outlying sanctuary cities and there was a great outcry of “we don’t have room” and “they are too big of a responsibility”!
The illegals moved in with relatives and took any job for cash pay. This stole the jobs from the U.S. citizens. Our administration bragged that thousands of new jobs had been created. No! The job filling was covid people just going back to work and the illegals using green cards. If there is a job opening, an illegal would work for cash while the citizen has to have withholding tax taken out. It is only logical as to which one would get hired! There are zero taxes paid for the illegal, so the American citizen is losing withholding tax income.
We wonder why cities are running in the red. They can’t do improvements needed due to budget burdens. What a mess! All due to open borders. Was this an attempt to buy votes?
We have drugs pouring in, including fentanyl, killing thousands of Americans. Cartel gangsters are coming in, they are just walking across the open border. Three years ago, we didn’t have these problems. What made this happen? We were building a fence and the spirit of the nation was good. Now, it’s chaos. Is American becoming a second rate nation?
Keith this was done by Biden and his corrupt administration with the intent to eventually make them citizens with a demorat voter card. It's all about power for them and they will do whatever is possible to get it at all costs. They have no shame as they only care about themselves. And they tried to tell us Trump was a dictator and power hungry.
