Editor: The letter from Kurt Krueger implied that Face Masks are not helpful in warding off the covid-19 virus. He said it could also be dangerous for you. I couldn’t disagree more and have asked all my family, from my 18 year old great-grandson and down to my 2-year-old great grand-son to always wear masks and gloves. We can all choose what we think is best for our families. He was obviously expecting rebuttal, but actually I respect his right to express his opinion. I wonder if Mr. Krueger is a CAVE person? (Editor’s note: “CAVE is an acronym for “Citizens Against Virtually Everything”).
My family and I will continue to wear face masks and gloves. There have been many affected with the virus and many deaths, and we will follow the advice of the true health officials, and our own hearts.
Keith O. Plunkett
Lake Havasu City
