Editor: The City Planning and Zoning Commission recently voted unanimously to recommend the development of 68 new lots within the Trinity Development at the top is Cherry Tree Blvd. The 68 lots are just the beginning of the overall project that the Trinity Developers have proposed. The total number of lots proposed for Trinity is about 335 for a total of 942 lots, over 240 lots more than originally envisioned and approved.
But, because the addition of 68 lots is within the 697 lots originally approved for the Foothills Community, the City Council will very likely agree with the Commission and approve the new lots. The Commission reiterated several times that their recommendation was absolutely not approval of the Trinity Development as a whole and was limited by the original plan to develop only 697 lots. The City Council will no doubt make that point and assert that it is also their basis for approving the small addition of only 68 lots.
The Commission and City Council want to isolate their consideration to just the 68 lots, but they have already approved an “at risk” permit that allowed the Trinity Developers to grade for their entire 335 lot development. In fact, they have started to install a drainage system in violation of their permit. Accordingly, the area on Cherry Tree consisting of hundreds of acres of desert has been destroyed. Hundreds if not thousands of tons of desert have been removed. The vegetation has been obliterated, habitats have been exterminated, arroyos have been filled, and hills have been leveled. This area will never be desert again.
Yet, at least one of the Commissioners was unaware that any grading had started. They asked the Developer if any land had been graded outside the area of the 68 lots. Astonishingly the Developers’ representatives at first denied that any other grading had started. They quickly recanted and admitted that the entire project area had been graded. It is amazing that a commissioner could be voting on this project without even knowing that the developer has already destroyed the desert area with the commissioners blessing and consent.
So who is at risk by the actions of the Trinity Developer sanctioned by the Commission. Does anyone really think that the developer graded at its risk? When they come back around to get additional approvals to exceed the original plan, who is going to stop them. The desert is gone. You can’t un-ring that bell. To stop the development now means leaving the Foothills community with a destroyed desert of no value to anyone. And at worse an eyesore for decades to come.
No, thanks to the lack of foresight exercised by our representatives on the Commission and Council this project almost certainly must continue. No one benefits if the project slows or stops and leaves behind devastated landscape. The Commission has backed itself into a corner. Deny the future requests and leave behind the destruction already done; or approve the requests even if they fail to address the concerns of the residents. The Developer now has just what it wants. They hold all the high cards. The best that anyone can hope for at this point is a reduced Development that tries to address the safety, water, health, and traffic concerns that were brought to the Council’s attention a year ago. When it was not too late to plan and act with the residents in mind. Clearly, contrary to the Commissioners assertions, the Developers are not grading at risk and now they even have 68 lots to sell to help finance their plans.
