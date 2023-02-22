Editor: The City Planning and Zoning Commission recently voted unanimously to recommend the development of 68 new lots within the Trinity Development at the top is Cherry Tree Blvd. The 68 lots are just the beginning of the overall project that the Trinity Developers have proposed. The total number of lots proposed for Trinity is about 335 for a total of 942 lots, over 240 lots more than originally envisioned and approved.

But, because the addition of 68 lots is within the 697 lots originally approved for the Foothills Community, the City Council will very likely agree with the Commission and approve the new lots. The Commission reiterated several times that their recommendation was absolutely not approval of the Trinity Development as a whole and was limited by the original plan to develop only 697 lots. The City Council will no doubt make that point and assert that it is also their basis for approving the small addition of only 68 lots.

