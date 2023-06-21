Editor: I firmly believe that Americans have more in common than not. Recent letters have started out by throwing insults at anyone who doesn’t support his political beliefs. If we are going to move forward as a country I would suggest we take a different approach.
I believe that both parties can have beliefs that are driven by misperceptions and falsehoods. People instinctively root for their own team and find facts or narratives to justify them. Limiting our information to sources that reinforce our beliefs only makes this worse.”
I strongly believe that most Americans can find a lot of common ground if they don’t start the conversation with “misguided, dangerously un-American and repugnant.” Today, having a civil conversations about politics is difficult to say the least.
I would suggest starting out with all the things we can agree on. For me that list starts with loving my country. Democracy allows different opinions on how to make it better but love of one’s country is a non-negotiable in my book.
I think the partisan divide is becoming more dangerous every day. Perhaps when speaking with his Democratic neighbors he understands that they are not un-American but rather good people with different perspectives. Try having a civil conversation without the name calling.
You might find some common ground.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.