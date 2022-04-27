Critical race theory is dividing and tearing up this nation by shaming people based on their race. It not only discriminates individuals by pointing out their racial differences, but pits race against other races and teaches that historically, America is evil.
The outcome of critical race theory is evil and harmful. CRT places guilt on presently living individuals of the discrimination that their ancestors committed even though they themselves were not involved in the act of discrimination at all.
No one alive should be subjected to feel shameful of their ancestors’ actions concerning slavery and discrimination since each individual is responsible for his or her actions. Those in the past are responsible for their past actions, alone. Critical race theory teaches the opposite. It teaches that individuals should feel guilty for past discrimination, hate crime, slavery and to feel accountable for all of these things. CRT teaches that racism is naturally in schools, at the workplace, in policies and laws passed, that humankind is hateful and vicious, and that everyone is a racist or a victim.
The notion that individuals need to be told that racism is ordinary and to shame themselves is counterproductive.
What good can come from singling out individuals based on their race? All this does is harbor ill feelings, divides us, and gives the impression that race is a deciding factor in someone’s inherent worth and value. The truth is individuals should value others on the content of character and behavior, not by their color of skin or race. CRT is dangerous since it divides us and ultimately will cause more internal conflict that could lead to violence. The following are ways to stop CRT.
First, withhold state taxpayer dollars from funding school districts, public colleges or businesses that teach CRT since it violates anti-discrimination laws. American citizens have a right to not financially support discrimination within the school system and or workplace.
Second, each state should implement a patriotic and pro-American education. Instead of promoting divisive views, it should be taught and emphasized that America is an exceptional nation that has championed the cause of spreading freedom and equality.
Third, schools should require their teachers to post, publish, and inform parents of the lesson plans that are being taught in the school. Parents have a right to know what kind of education their children are receiving in the school system.
All of the above are a few of the ways to deal with critical race theory. CRT is being dealt with by several states. Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee and Texas have passed legislation banning CRT.
Here in Arizona, legislators are attempting to put the critical race theory measure on a ballot to be voted upon by the public on Nov. 8.
HCR 2001 is called the “Stop Critical Race Theory and Racial Discrimination in Schools and Other Public Institutions Act.” According to Ballotpedia News, HCR 2001 “states that ideologies and practices known as critical race theory contradict the Fourteenth Amendment, the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and the Arizona Constitution by dividing people based on race and ethnicity.” The measure would also amend Section 36 of Article II and education Article XI of the constitution over preferential treatment and discrimination policies.
The legislature has also another statutory bill, House Bill 2112 proposed by Republican Representative Michelle Udall to vote on too.
Earlier this year on Feb. 3rd, the Arizona House passed HB 2112 with a vote of 31-28. The bill does not need voter approval but requires the governor to sign it into law. HB 2112 prohibits K-12 schools and state educational agencies from promoting certain ideas based on race, ethnicity, or sex in their curriculum.
Critical race theory has no place in the classroom and workplace. It causes internal division that will unleash more animosity. CRT is being adopted by organizations, businesses, and schools, causing more tension and division within the United States. Individuals must take heed of all this and realize that the future of this country is what is at stakes. For the sake of our children, the time to act is now.
Kelly J.W. Brown resides in Lake Havasu City.
