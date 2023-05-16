Editor: Say you are the loving parent of a wonderful young man, soon to graduate high school and ready to embark on his life in college.
He and his sweet little girlfriend go out and do what our species has been doing forever. Raging hormones. It is why homo sapiens are still here.
He comes to you and says “Mom ... Peggy Sue is pregnant.”
She is only 17, he is 18.
As a loving parent are you willing to have your son give up his future college to support and raise a child neither are prepared for. It is as much his responsibility as hers and he should also be expected to do what needs to be done.
OR the decision to end the pregnancy and not ruin two lives..
As a nurse working in OB, I have seen first hand the expulsion of products conception and to me it is not a baby. It has the potential but right now. It is not a baby. It is a fetus.
If you choose to believe that it is some divine creation from a god that is your choice to believe but please do not attempt to impose your religious beliefs on me.
I have more compassion for the younger kids with their lives ahead of them. To all you men in politics who oppose abortion what will you do when your office girl or intern turns up pregnant. Really.
And especially to all you mothers of teenage sons: Sex is normal. They are human. It should not ruin two lives.
