Editor: What is this drag queen paranoia? America is turning into a place where 18 year olds can buy mass killing weapons and kill kids but these same people panic when there is a man in women's clothes, I guess we should ban movies like "Mrs. Doubtfire," "Tootsie," "Bosom Buddies" and "The Geraldine," and the Kabuki theater of Japan. Meanwhile kids dress up as super heroes and little girls dress up as cowboys and put on fake mustaches. Why do you feel so threatened of a man pretending to be an icon like Liza Minnelli or Barbara Streisand. When countries are taken over by religious dogma they decline fast. Look at Iran before and after the Shah.
Please do not impose your superstition and dogma on those of us who do not believe that Jesus was the son of God or Mary was a virgin.
We accept science, not superstition. And even if you do believe those things please accept that your Jesus is supposed to represent kindness and love. Not guns and prejudice. What does it say about our society when a candidate for governor needs to show herself with a semi automatic weapon. Sad, sad, sad. I am watching the rights of women decline. We are going way back in time.
