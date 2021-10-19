Editor: We can all agree that nothing is more precious that a puppy or a kitten.
Ringworm is very common in kittens and very treatable using a lime sulfur dip. Cheap and effective. Yes, it’s contagious but it is curable. The staff and volunteers need to be educated — properly — on isolating the kittens until they are free of the fungus. It’s not rocket science.
Most shelters no longer kill kittens rather that treat them. Why are we still killing them? I imagine they will contrive an excuse. None are acceptable.
Please call Western Arizona Humane Society and voice your dismay at this cruel policy of killing little kittens. And please tell them you will withhold donations until this practice stops.
My taxes are paying to shelter, not kill, the animals
We may not save the world but we can save the Lake Havasu City kittens. We will all feel better
Kelly Lane
Lake Havasu City
