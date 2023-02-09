Editor: Too many people have become the proverbial donkey with blinders on, pulling the band wagon of liberal ideology, being steered by the lying, agenda-driven news media, routed down the streets of destruction, toward the mess of globalized rule that has failed in Europe.
You, me, we, are all being lied to, and denied unbiased information by the very news media we trusted for truthful information. This is NOT the same news media that was proudly independent of influence. Not the same news media that exposed the corrupt illegal activities of Watergate. Not the same news media the public once relied upon for truthful investigative reporting. We, as concerned citizens, assuming you also stand for truth and justice must now do our own, multiple-source, investigative research and critical thinking, for the real truth (or as close as we can get to it).
