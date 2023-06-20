Editor: Here’s why we all hate roundabouts:
1. Adjust speed. “Here comes that stupid roundabout and I have to slow down.”
2 Scan for openings. “Now I have to wait and try and figure out when I will get my chance to get out there.”
3 Negotiate merge. ”OK, here’s my opening, got to get out there.”
4 Check for non-yielders. “Oh no, is that guy going to stop or not? Does he not know about yielding when entering the roundabout?”
I find it much easier to just drive through the regular intersections while I am listening to my radio or thinking about other things and I just have to make sure that light is still green.
As folks who have heard me say in my driver safety classes, “The system that makes us more aware is the safest.”
In other words, we hate those roundabouts because we must perk up and pay a lot more attention than we like to do in our normal commute.
If we were always completely paying attention to our driving, the roundabout would just be another part of our driving day and not so hated.
Ken Godbold
Prescott
