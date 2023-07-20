Editor: The National Weather Service reports that hot conditions will continue, with the heat peaking near record levels early this week. Where is the monsoon season? They’ve issued excessive heat warnings too.
Side note, “flood warnings” are when flooding could happen; a “flood watch” means they’re here and you’d better watch out. Why then, since the heat is HERE, is it still just an “excessive heat warning”? Thankfully, the forecasters are starting to include “chance for showers and thunderstorms” in their reports. Unfortunately, they are mainly east of us.
