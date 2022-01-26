Editor: While running an errand or two Thursday afternoon, I couldn’t help but notice all of the rather crude flags expressing dissatisfaction with the loss of the former president in the latest election. Additionally, conversations with various friends indicate an unsatisfactory feeling about the current occupant of the White House. Well, here’s an idea that just might be worth considering, to wit: Stop voting for old, used up candidates who have either no prior relevant experience, or are just too out of touch to get the job done. Where are the younger candidates? Are they afraid to throw their hats into the ring?? Or are they just too smart to want to enter the fray?? I’m sick of having to vote for old, tired, unqualified guys. Hell, I’m an old, tired guy, and you surely wouldn’t want to vote for me.
Ken Marthia
Lake Havasu City
