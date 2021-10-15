Editor: There are some who don’t fully understand, and for those people I share this to help you realize the enormous commitment and sacrifice of La Paz County Sgt. Michael Rudd. Most folks don’t think much about law enforcement until they need them. I have the greatest respect and admiration for those that answer that call. In times of emergencies there are few things more comforting to the victims then the presence of emergency responders.
Many of these responders carry with them the memories of traumatic events. During those times of crisis their senses are aroused to the sights and sounds of victims fighting for their lives.
Their compassion is real. Their celebration on saving a life is real. Their sadness and at times nightmares are real. Their tears when a child dies in their arms is real. It is a profession that can take a personal toll in the pursuit of helping others. I have seen the faces of the injured consoled by their presence and compassion. They were there to comfort your loved ones. They were there to hold the hands of your children and family members when you couldn’t be.
As a community it is now time to hold the hands of Sergeant Rudd’s family and friends.
Ken Schwab
Parker
