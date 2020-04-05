Editor: There appears to be a local debate about closing the lake to access. Logic appears missing in the dialog. No social interaction occurs if one (or a couple) have one-person watercraft atop their vehicles, park close to a beach, unload their craft, and depart from shore for an hour or two.
Benefits come from the exercise, from the distraction from the stay-at-home routine, and from the renewed personal space.
The downside? You’ve got me. I don’t see one. Social distancing is inherent in this activity.
The biggest risk my wife and I have seen in the last weeks of this activity has been the way-too-close-approach of Californians who think it’s fine to have a up-close, face to face conversation.
“Oh, yeah, that social distancing thing.” Let’s stay rational and real. The lake and river should remain open.
Ken Smith
Lake Havasu City
