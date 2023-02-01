Editor: This is in response to the Jan. 31 article “Replacing US coal plants with solar and wind is cheaper than running them.” As an engineer, this article is misleading at best, and deliberately false at worst.
A robust electrical distribution system provides sufficient power reliably 99.8% of the time.
This means that at night, on calm and cloudy days, and despite equipment failures.
For wind and solar to achieve this, an alternate power supply is required. That alternative is typically a natural gas powered gas turbine power station.
So cost of shutting down a coal power plant (historically 99.6% reliable, small back up required) for a solar and wind replacement also requires a costly 100% backup generating capacity. The article ignores these costs.
When all issues are considered, a wind and solar only system is never cheaper, if system reliability is considered. It’s a complex issue. Your article ignored the complex reality.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.