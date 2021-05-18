Editor: The seizure of the Arizona ballots by Karen Fann and other Trump supporters in the state legislature is a ploy to declare them fraudulent. Previous recounts, sample counts, audits, voting machine verifications by honest Republicans have validated Biden’s victory in Maricopa County. Fann should skip this charade (saving time and money) and publish now.
Kenneth O. Hartman
Prescott Valley
Mike Lindell, MyPillow CEO and fanatical supporter of former the twice-impeached, lying, crook , is being sued by Dominion Voting Systems' for $1.3 billion
The right-wing loon network Newsmax theories about the 2020 election while on the air.
Twitter permanently banned the account belonging to MyPillow after Lindell used it to try to get around his own earlier ban from the platform.
During the Newsmax interview, Lindell began saying he was being "canceled" because he had evidence of election malfeasance.
"Well, first mine was taken down because we have all the election fraud with these Dominion machines. We have 100% proof, and then when they took it down - " Lindell began before the anchor, Bob Sellers, cut him off.
"Mike, you're talking about machines, that we at Newsmax have not been able to verify any of those kinds of allegations. We just want to let people know that there's nothing substantive that we've seen. And let me read you something," Sellers said as he looked down to read from a statement. "While there were some clear evidence of some cases of vote fraud and election irregularities, the election results in every state were certified, and Newsmax accepts the results as legal and final," the anchor said. "The courts have also supported that view."
While Sellers was reading from the statement, Lindell interjected to accuse the network of having "suppressed" the story. Sellers then tried to divert the conversation to a discussion about "canceling culture" and asked Lindell about whether he hoped his Twitter ban would be temporary rather than permanent.
But Lindell pivoted back to airing baseless conspiracy theories alleging that Dominion Voting Systems colluded with Democrats to illegally switch votes from Donald Trump to Joe Biden in the November election.
The claim has been widely debunked and led both Dominion and its rival election-technology company Smartmatic to sue or threaten to sue right-wing media networks and prominent Trump-aligned conspiracists over allegations of defamation. Amid the legal threats, Newsmax aired a lengthy clarification in December acknowledging that it had "no evidence" of the outlandish claims.
When Lindell resurfaced the allegations during the segment, Sellers cut him off midrant and asked his producers to end the segment.
"OK, Mike, can I ask our producers - can we get out of here please?" Sellers said. "I don't want to keep going over this." He then got up from his seat and appeared to walk off the set.
TODAY'S UPDATE ON FAKE AUDIT
For weeks, election professionals and Democrats have consistently called the Republican-backed review of November voting results in Arizona a fatally flawed exercise, marred by its partisan cast of characters and bizarre methodology.
Now, after a week in which leaders of the review suggested they had found evidence of illegal behavior, top Republicans in the state’s largest county have escalated their own attacks on the effort, with the county’s top election official calling former the twice-impeached, liar and crook “unhinged” for his online comments falsely accusing the county of deleting an elections database. “We can’t indulge these insane lies any longer,” the official, Stephen Richer, the Maricopa County recorder said. “As a state. As a country. This is as readily falsifiable as 2+2=5.”
Three times, the county has investigated and upheld the integrity of the November vote, which was supervised by Mr. Richer’s predecessor.
It is not the first time Republicans in county government have been at odds with the Republicans in the Legislature over the review of the vote. But Mr. Richer is among various Republicans in Maricopa County sounding like they have run out of patience.
The five elected supervisors, all but one of whom are Republicans, met on Monday and issued a broadside against what Republican sponsors in the State Senate have billed as an election audit, which targets the 2.1 million votes cast in November in metropolitan Phoenix and outlying areas. The meeting followed a weekend barrage of posts on Twitter, with the hashtag #RealAuditorsDont, in which the supervisors assailed the integrity of the review.
Those posts followed a letter from the leader of the audit, State Senator Karen Fann, implying that the county had removed “the main database for all election-related data” from election equipment that had been subpoenaed for review. The twice-impeached loser later published the letter on his website, calling it “devastating” evidence of irregularities.
The supervisors’ Twitter rebuke was scathing. Real auditors don’t “release false ‘conclusions’ without understanding what they are looking at,” one post said, ridiculing the allegation of a deleted database. Nor do real auditors “hire known conspiracy theorists,” a reference to the firm hired to manage the review, whose chief executive has promoted theories that rigged voting machines caused the losers loss in Arizona.
Jack Sellers, the Republican chairman of the board of supervisors, said in an interview on Sunday, “Basically, every one of our five supervisors said, ‘Enough is enough. What they’re suggesting is not just criticism. They’re saying we broke the law. And we certainly did not.” The real target of the accusations, he said in the interview, “are the professionals who run the elections, people who followed the rules and who did an incredible job in the middle of a pandemic. A lot of the questions being asked right now have been answered. But the people asking them don’t like the answers, so they keep on asking.”
At issue is the Maricopa County vote. But Ms. Fann’s letter raises the prospect that an exercise dismissed by serious observers as transparently partisan and flawed could become a potent weapon in the continuing effort by the twice-impeached, liar and crook and his followers to undermine the legitimacy of the vote in Arizona, and perhaps elsewhere.
THE REVIEW HAS NO FORMAL ELECTORAL AUTHORITY AND WILL NOT CHANGE THE RESULTS OF THE ELECTION IN ARIZONA, NO MATTER WHAT IT FINDS.
The reason for the audit was the fact that recounting the same ballots thru the same machines was an exercise in even more fraud. I would ask everyone to watch Mike Lindell's , "ABSOLUTE INTERFERENCE" and judge for themselves. https://welovetrump.com/2021/04/13/watch-mike-lindell-debuts-absolute-interference-with-gen-flynn/
