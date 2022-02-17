Editor: Chemtrail Kelli Ward, Mark Finchem, Jim Lamon, and the rest of the fake electors who tried to overthrow the United States government will soon find themselves in extremely hot water from the Jan. 6 Committee.
These people tried to steal your and my votes from us, let that sink in. They may as well have broken into your home and shot you. Yes people, it is the same.
Yes, people, it is the same. These people are traitors and criminals, liars and thieves, yet they want to represent you in government.
Fine representatives, huh? when they try to take your votes away. At the very least, each is guilty of mail fraud and should get five years in jail. It is tough to run for office or represent the people when cooling one’s heels in jail. Lock them up!
Kenneth Simons
Lake Havasu City
