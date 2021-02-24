Editor: When I look at World War 2, the Korean War, or the Vietnam films I see many mainstream media covering the action. I hve trusted mainstream media for my news for 60 years. I knew that they vetted the information and that truth was of the most importance. Even if it felt one sided, it was still the truth. Now I guess the way to stop someone from spreading lies on the airways is to sue them 2.7 billion dollars. Those who keep spilling lies about machine voter counts, like Kelli Ward, Sonny Borrelli and other legislators, could be included in upcoming legal actions. I still love mainstream media, keep up the good work.
Kenneth Simons
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Well said! As a former member of the "media" I always took pride in being accurate and truthful - then Limbaugh and FOX came along and everything changed.
