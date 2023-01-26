Editor: Arizona voters approved Proposition 208 in the 2020 election to increase funding for public education. This was a clear statement of the will of the people. The Empowerment Scholarship Accounts will greatly reduce the funding available to public education. Voucher funding is taken directly from money intended for public education. To date, most parents applying for the ESA currently have their children in private schools; this subsidizes the affluent, at the expense of the rest. Undermining our public schools does not serve the interests of state, nation or populace.
Kent Gugler
