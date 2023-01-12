Editor: When will our streets and State Route 95 on the north side be repaved? Potholes, rough streets and nothing but tarring cracks and pebbles with oil-tar mixture.
Parker has smooth roads but not Lake Havasu City. There is no excuse for this lack of care that we as residents put up with. Time to get petitions up to see where the city’s money is spent and why proper upkeep of streets and roads in this town is not being done.
