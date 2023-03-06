Editor: In response to Robert Licher’s letter from March 2nd, I would like to remind him that Affordable housing is not ow income housing! I have lived in Havasu for 50 years. Back then, in the old days, you could rent a two-bedroom apt. for $150. per month. Making $2.50 per hour, we still could afford food, electricity & gas for our car. Young people today are looking at $1,500 per month for rent and have nothing left for other essentials. The service people, waitresses, nurses, teachers and construction workers cannot afford to live here. Everyone complains about the lack of employees at their favorite restaurant, but don’t consider that the lack of affordable housing impacts us all.
Lake Havasu City is a vacation destination, not a retirement community. If it was, why are there so many schools? This isn’t Sun City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.