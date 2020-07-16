Editor’s note: This is an excerpt of a much longer letter by Kerry Young. The entire letter may be read online at HavasuNews.com.
Editor: This is an open letter to the LHUSD School Governing Board in response to Ms. Marcia Cox and school re-opening:
I am the mother of five current students and the wife of a current educator here with Lake Havasu Unified School District. I read a recent letter to you sent from Ms. Marcia Cox, LHUSD employee benefits trust chairperson. I can tell you that her sentiments do not represent the opinions of stakeholders I am regularly in contact with. While we all agree we would like things to go back to normal, it is important to consider some of the issues Ms. Cox brings up in her letter.
Ms. Cox states, “you are using ‘guidelines’ and not science and data to make your decisions.” I would like to know—if not through science, then how does the CDC form their guidelines? She quotes “considerations” as opposition to “guidelines,” which seems like an exercise in semantics to support her position. Unfortunately, just because the science does not support Ms. Cox’s beliefs, does not mean that the science is inaccurate or unscientific. Forming conclusions without evidence is unscientific.
... Teachers love their students and learning. I know this. They also believe in Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, where keeping students safe is foundational. Keeping students and staff safe should take priority; it’s what’s best for our community and our future. It is difficult to learn when you do not feel safe. As Flip Flippen says, you can’t capture kids’ minds until you have captured their hearts. Sending students into environments that the American Academy of Pediatrics believes unsafe does not seem like the way to spread the sentiment that we care about student and staff welfare more than the almighty dollar.
... I am worried about my own children’s safety and well-being because of unscientific and opinionated efforts to put them back into schools during this pandemic—so much so that I am considering non-district options for my children until I believe it is safe for them to make a physical return to school.
We cannot knowingly and willfully open school buildings now or by August 17th. To do so would be unwise and overwhelmingly detrimental to our small hospital. In fact, at the Mohave County Supervisors Board Meeting on July 14, CEOs from Mohave County’s hospitals agreed with the statement from Kingman’s CEO, that “what we are seeing in our hospitals is something we have never seen before.”
Therefore, for the safety and well-being of our county and residents, we must adapt to e-learning protocols at this time.
Kerry Young
Lake Havasu City
