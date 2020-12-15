Editor: I am in complete agreement with Geoffrey Canfield’s letter on Dec. 10.
It has been said, to do or say something over and over again, expecting a different result is the definition of crazy.( I wonder who that sounds like?)
It is time for the Trumpsters to get off the crazy train with the head leader (Trump) as the conductor and build a new bridge and get over it. There has been enough divisiveness in this Beautiful United States of America, not to mention communities and even families. Let’s stop the hate and get on with the business of living and working together.
KF Heidenrich
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
You would think yesterday's EC vote would have been enough, but Typhoid Donnie insists he's still going to fight. It is long past time for the racist inspired EC to be done away with and let the popular vote elect our president. And don't give me the whine about the "little states." Why do0es the vote of one in-bred fool in Alabama carry more weight than 200 educated people in California?
