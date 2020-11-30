Editor:I am both ashamed and proud to be a Republican today. I’m ashamed because the President won’t admit he lost the election, and he’s pursuing all sorts of conspiracy theories to overturn the results. But I’m proud because there are still some Arizona Republicans who aren’t letting the President walk all over them. Chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Clint Hickman has stood up for the integrity of the county’s election results despite the silence of other state Republicans—like Gov. Doug Ducey. Likewise, Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich spoke out against fraud conspiracies perpetuated by our fellow Republicans.
I’m happy with how these fellow Arizona Republicans have conducted themselves so far, and I urge them to hold on until this storm passes. I also hope that more Republicans will have the courage to join them and stand up for truth, democracy, and the rule of law.
Kim Walker
Mesa
