Editor: Part of the difficulty in getting some LDS citizens to comply with public health policy is legal overload. Members are commanded in so many things by the church, they find it difficult and even onerous to be commanded by other agencies too, like the government.
A related problem is an accident of Utah political history. The U.S. government required Brigham Young, who initially led both church and state, to give up one or the other position.
After Brigham chose to lead the church alone, the government quickly assumed a sort of second-class status among members. One solution might be to recall Jesus’ holistic concept of church and state as two integral and necessary parts of the earthly “kingdom.” This concept makes room for separation of church and state, protection of religious freedom, payment of taxes, and active citizen participation.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross, Utah
