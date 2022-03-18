Editor: In Athens, young adults spent two years in public service. Many over 30 formed a huge city council to make laws for the population. In Rome, citizens had extensive and regular civic duties. Elected officials served only one-year terms, so many would have the opportunity of being leaders.
In Israel, land owning parents administered the law among all relatives, boarders, and workers on their land. Parents taught law and literacy to their children.
In England, families contributed labor to the castle guard, just as in America men rotated duty as night watchmen. Both democracies had extensive militia and jury duty requirements. Today, Americans shirk even jury duty and can’t be bothered to vote in local elections.
We have withdrawn from charitable causes, and civic, electoral, and church participation. The shame falls squarely on business, political, and even church leaders, who regularly invite us to lead highly privatized lives dedicated to their products, services and causes. Can’t we do better?
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross, Utah
[160 words]
