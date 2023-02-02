Editor: You know folks, the Harry and Megan story is just a rerun. Their whole story first played out before World War II when Elizabeth’s uncle broke from the royal lineage and moved to France. People crack under the pressure of being a royal and just want a real life instead.
The royal job description requires one to incessantly duck, dissemble, cover-up, omit, propagandize, fake, pose, dress-up, parade about, wave like a hero ... all to convince the rest of the population that God picked their family to live in a castle and rule forever. It’s a hard job. Some people, like Harry, would rather be somewhere else and do something else, like tell the truth occasionally. Harry’s Mom, Diana, went through a similar wringer, too, so give him credit for learning something from his elders. That is something we don’t do very well in America.
