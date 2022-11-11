Editor: Kari Lake, the darling of the hard right in Arizona, reminds of the character in Netflix’s “Madam Secretary,” Maria Ostrov. Ostrov is the widowed wife of Russian moderate autocrat, Pavel Ostrov. Maria manipulates and assassinates her way to the presidency by means of her beauty, breasts, and brains. Ms. Lake has skipped the physical assassination part and concentrated instead on assassinating the free press by roaring out things like “Let’s defund the press.” This is standard proto-fascist stuff the world has seen before and is seeing today in female form in places like Italy with Georgia Meloni and France with Marine Le Pen. Women just can’t seem to avoid imitating the worst sins of men in their rush to make up for the marginalization of women. Kari has demonstrated how getting your face and physique in front of locals for two decades in a TV news job can work to your advantage when you want to rule over their lives.
Ms. Lake betrays her naked ambition by using conspiracy theories and Donald Trump as her mentors rather than true opponents of fake news like John Adams and Thomas Jefferson. Abigail Adams could teach Ms. Lake a thing or two about real conservatism.
