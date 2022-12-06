Lake’s feminist fascism
Editor: Many folks get through life by simply trading, making deals, rather than by study. Study is by far the best way to negotiate the pitfalls of life.
Thank you for reading!
Lake’s feminist fascism
Editor: Many folks get through life by simply trading, making deals, rather than by study. Study is by far the best way to negotiate the pitfalls of life.
Men and women trade their physical attractiveness, their bodies, their possessions, or their skills for whatever they need and want. They do this in relationships and marriage, educational institutions, workplaces, the military, and public affairs.
Notice, I have not yet mentioned minds. Trading takes some mindfulness, to be sure, but it really is just using whatever trick folks have learned recently about the art of the deal — how to get more than they give up in each transaction. In economics, this is called arbitrage and historically was often made illegal, especially in Christian circles like colonial America where it was thought to be a form of theft.
Good citizenship involves the application of true learning, knowledge one has gotten from serious books about human society. True learning is sexier and more powerful than physical comeliness or sculpted bodies, or even piles of possessions and mad skills. But traders never know this until they fall into deep pits or unless they become serious students of life.
An example of a successful trader is Kari Lake, the recent candidate for governor in Arizona. She traded her beauty and communication skills gained in TV news broadcasting for a new career in politics that has gotten her national attention. Her trader mentor, of course, is Donald Trump, who even wrote a book titled The Art of the Deal.
Far better for Kari and for America if she became a student of history and of democracy. The art of deal-making in politics ultimately leads to totalitarianism either on the left or the right, and Kari is currently heading down the road of feminist fascism.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross, Utah
Editor: In response to your story on abortion, here is the other side of the story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.