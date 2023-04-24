Editor: There is hardly a place left in America not rife with unregulated abuse. In the first place, our family homes are notorious for having spawned a huge child protection industry in America. Public schools have also become places of abuse both of teachers and by teachers. Nursing homes and inpatient mental health facilities have long been venues of abuse of patients.
Suburban neighborhoods are in the grip of Big Pharma opioid abuse, and city hoods are in the grip of drug lord abuse.
