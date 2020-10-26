Editor: In Mountain West states like Utah and several others, government, business, and media seem to have entered into a conspiracy of silence about the real human devastation of the virus. These agencies have not led out like elsewhere in memorializing the lives of specific individuals who have suffered and died, depriving these citizens and their relatives of years of crucial family experience.
Public personalities hang their hat on privacy to justify the silence. But all our leaders need to do is ask affected families for permission to publish brief biographies of these amazing lives now gone. If they did this, they would soon see how much better their neighbors would behave.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross, Utah
