Editor: Watching the immediate TV coverage of the Uvalde incident was a suffocating experience.
All the empty questions constituted a metaphor for the decades-long failed approach to the prevention of hate, violence, and mental illness.
In all of this, no one was prepared with a single word about what the story of democracy says can be done to make things better.
Here’s one: the people can make some laws to suit themselves in the states.
The people must show some willpower there, or anything the federal government can do will be reversed before long.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross, Utah
