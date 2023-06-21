Editor: Mr. Trump recently claimed that the Espionage Act is supposed to go after “traitors and spies,” not Presidents.
Turns out, though, according to Chip Gibbons, policy director of RightsandDissent.org, that the five times the Trump administration used the law, they went after whistleblowers, journalists, and leakers trying to do a public service rather than actual traitors and spies. Gibbons argues that use of the Espionage Act as written allows for “viewpoint discrimination” designed to prosecute those who have no specific intent to do harm to national security and no opportunity to testify about the purpose of their leaks.
