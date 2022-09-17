Editor: At his rally in Wilkes-Barre, Mr. Trump said: “We are a nation where free speech is no longer allowed.” Surprisingly, he did not mention that all of those attending his rally were exercising their free speech just as he was that day, and just like every American does every day. What Trump did not say is that he is angry that some of his free speech has been limited by tech companies worried about disinformation published on their sites, and that judges across the country have not taken kindly to his use of false speech to take up the court’s time and resources for what turns out to be subversive purposes. Unfortunately, Trump is dead wrong about his own speech being limited, as he demonstrated with the wild exercise of his speech rights at the rally.
Kimball Shinkoskey
