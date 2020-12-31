Editor: Religious observance has declined steadily over recent decades. That is a shame, because the church, or else ethical prophets, have always been the ones to challenge and correct bad behavior in the citizenry and in politics.
America is now at the point Rome was when that democracy fell—disorder and disarray.
In Rome, a very few retired Presidents (consuls), together with others, were elevated to the civic position of “augur” to serve as the conscience of the nation. Augurs were well versed in ethics, science, theology, and law. They taught the people about the unchanging purpose and operation of the founding laws. A retired consul named Cicero stood up to remind Romans of their traditional citizen responsibilities, but he was too late. Caesar relieved them entirely of those duties. Where are men, or women, like Cicero today?
We have perhaps one, Mitt Romney. Could Barack Obama be another? But that is far too few for the task. And another thing, are these individuals too late and too short of the mark?
Kimball Shinkoskey
Salt Lake City, Utah
