Editor: Principles that were once bedrock for my Boomer generation have been sloughed-off like so much dead skin today. Staying together in marriage was of the utmost importance, but today having two, three, or more divorces is common.
Debt was understood to be dangerous for every-day needs, but now it is thought to be as good as a paycheck. Honesty and integrity were the wellsprings of all goodness. Today, courts don’t take the slightest interest in false accusation, infidelity, or misleading advertising. Truthful reporting is seen as “snitching” and un-tribal. Common everyday lying is accepted, almost expected, as a quick way out of every predicament.
Boomers once treated neighbors like family, but today we don’t watch out for them. We don’t even want to get to know them. Then, money was the root of all evil, but today it is the path to all salvation.
Kimball Shinoskey
Woods Cross, Utah
