Editor: As a fairly new resident in Lake Havasu City, I would like to commend the city officials and local business’ for their foresight, hard work, and dedication to planning city-wide events to attract the most eclectic of interests. It seems there is always something new and exciting happening in and around the downtown! Local business maintain flexibility and support as the tide slowly, and often quickly changes, surrounding new and planned events. I’ve enjoyed several of the these events in the past few months and would like to thank all those involved in promoting, sponsoring, setting up/cleaning up, and vending. This is a sign of a healthy, vibrant community! With much appreciation.
Kimberly Goode
