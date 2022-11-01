The description of these being “While these are fully functioning boats, they are primarily used nightly and weekly stays in the marina.” It also states a sewer line will be run along the docks to the boats. Stating this a condo situation. On open public Water?
Will there be other docks similar to the above docks available other houseboat owners with live-on privileges?
How many condos are going to be made available for lease and who decides who gets them? And how many condos will there be?
The article states the docks will have a direct sewage line out to boats so no dumping is required. Has this been approved? What IS the plan for cleanup should this line leak into our lake?
Has anyone conducted an environmental impact report? Has all or any of this been approved?
