The good news is food insecurity dropped to 12.4% of the population in Arizona in 2018, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. That’s down from nearly 15% four years ago, and the lowest figure in a decade. The bad news is 12.4 percent of Arizonans still, at least occasionally, wonder where their next meal is coming from.
That’s higher than the national average of 11.1 percent, and it could get even worse as the federal government moves to trim the food stamp rolls.
The USDA, in a report issued in September, defined being “food secure” as having “consistent, dependable access to enough food for active, healthy living.”
It seems hard to believe, in this time of plenty and season of giving, that more than 14 million American households, including 2.7 million households with children, do not.
The Arizona Hunger Advisory Council’s calls for improving wages for workers and strengthening safety nets like food banks as part of its Preventing Hunger Action plan. That’s why it’s important that residents remember their local food banks and other emergency food providers when giving this holiday season. And, because hunger knows no season, consider supporting these non-profit organizations throughout the year.
— Kingman Daily News
