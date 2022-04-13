Editor: Five decades ago my liberal father told me: “if you get caught up in something that seems worth changing everything, whatever you do, remember who you are.” He taught me to show respect to all people; act with integrity; and always, always guard my honor. He embodied that advice, and I miss him greatly.
I’ve been lucky to have a career working alongside conservatives, very good friends who I trusted and enjoyed.
We disagreed on some things, but we shared my dad’s deep understanding of honor and integrity. They kept their own counsel, cautious to accept whatever new philosophy was being marketed. I really respected that. I sensed that they were in fact patriots, and took their Christian faith seriously. Where have they gone?
Now I see a new generation of “conservatives,” grown persons who have traded in their parent’s beliefs for a new creed centered on hatred, violence, and entitlement.
Their disloyalty to their parents’ honor and to the United States of America is painful to witness. They celebrate beating and killing policemen, murdering unarmed civilians, and anti-American propaganda of foreign dictators.
They are definitely not patriots — they desecrate our sacred institutions and rig elections with new laws, rather than cooperate so everyone gets something.
I know a lot of folks are scared, even desperate.
But I can’t respect people who lack basic honor. I know my old friends would grieve today’s shameful staining. Hopefully their grandchildren will think for themselves, and turn back toward integrity.
Kirby MacLaurin
Durango, Colorado
