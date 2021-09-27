Editor: I find it interesting that none of the media outlets are reporting on the whole audit’s findings. The page one summary states, The 2020 election the margin of victory was 10,457 votes, a small fraction of the 57,734 votes with known issues. This is almost six times the margin of victory in the presidential race. Based on actual findings, the election should not be certified and the reported results are not reliable.
More then 10,000 double votes, tens of thousands of ballots cast from individuals who had moved prior to the election and could not have physically received their ballots, legally.
The list goes on and on, and yet we are told nothing significant was found, as a matter of fact they found a few hundred more votes for Biden. My understanding would be that, yes, all the votes received were counted correctly, but how many which are questionably flawed should not have been included in the count? I don’t know, you have to decide on your own.
KL Wendel
Lake Havasu City
