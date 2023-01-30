Editor: Three years ago today:
Thank you for reading!
Editor: Three years ago today:
• gas was $2 a gallon;
• eggs were $1 a dozen;
• mortgage rates were 3%;
• inflation was less than 1%;
We had full employment, economic growth, and world peace.
What happened?
KL Wendel
Lake Havasu City
