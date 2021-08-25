Editor: So we all agree we needed to start getting out of Afghanistan. We have been there way too long. But why would we allow the same enemy we fought take back what we fought for? And to add insult to injury why in the world would leave so quick we left behind $85 billion in military equipment and weapons including aircraft to be used against us by our enemy? Why? For that much money and the possible ramification to us. I am sure we could of calculated our exit a little more and preserved our equipment for our future instead of giving it to our enemy. Then the idiot has a news conference where he says no one is being killed and our allies are with us. Which we all know is a lie. He asked Putin at the G7 if we could use neighbor countries that use to be Russian controlled for our exit. Putin said No and Biden accepted and obeyed Yet Trump was the Russian asset. Open your eyes, folks. This President is owned by China, Ukraine and Russia. What a lot of people do not know is during our 20 years in Afghanistan we had enough time to survey and analyze the land for geological minerals. Even CNN says the Taliban are now sitting on a trillion dollars’ worth of minerals. Including rare earths and lithium. Now you see why the Chinese and the Russians want piece of Afghanistan after we bailed.
But this is the same President that shut down the Keystone Pipeline, ticked off the Canadians who we get 95% of our plywood and 80% of all other woods so they retaliate and put a huge tariff on their lumber. Then Biden handed our energy future to OPEC which he is now begging for more foreign oil. Do you realize you have been part of the biggest Ponzi scams in mankind?
By January 2022 this country will face financial uncertainty and gas will be $6 a gallon and inflation will be double digits. Just watch Let’s do a quick recap of Biden’s Presidency so far. He has eliminated America Energy Independence. He has paved the path for nukes for Iran. He has caused gas prices to more than double so far. He has made America the laughing stock of the world. He has managed to tick off most of our allies. He has ensured the violence against our law enforcement continues. He has created a massive crises at the border and has cause illegal immigration to explode. He has closed down our way of life at the same time he opened the border for hundreds of infected illegals. He has plunged our nation into a financial abyss that will take generations to correct if ever.
But he does not do mean tweets. I do not think he knows how to tweet
KL Wendel
Lake Havasu City
