Editor: Maybe I read it wrong, but Senator Burgess wants to know if there is a coordinated effort to suppress the use of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine by the FDA, CDC, HHS, Big Pharma, Big Med, hospitals, insurance companies, Medical Board of Examiners, Pharmacy Board and/or “others?” She thinks all of those organizations are able to coordinate their efforts? LOL!
I would be surprised if hospitals and insurance companies could coordinate efforts with ANY of the others. What she is implying is that all of the above-mentioned organizations are lying to us. Not just lying, but that all of them have agreed with each other to put out the same lies in a “coordinated” effort.
Well, I am going to be accused of being crazy but I think I would believe any of those organizations individually before I would go to Senator Burgess for any medical or pharmaceutical advice.
Is she even listening to herself? And any of you that agree with her, shame on you. It’s time to come in for a landing.
Kris Elbert
Lake Havasu City
