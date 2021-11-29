Editor: A letter to the editor on Nov. 24 stated that Rittenhouse was the only one held accountable for the Kenosha riots. Hmmmmm.
At least 175 people were arrested for various crimes during the riots, including arson and assault. Perhaps Kyle Rittenhouse was the only one charged with murder because he was the only one that shot and killed any protesters.
So the statement “This has to tell you everything” is completely inaccurate. It took me five minutes to find the information that disproves the statements made in that letter. Maybe spend a couple of minutes checking things out before making a complete fool of yourself. Most of the information I found came from the Kenosha newspaper. But then they could be in cahoots with the Biden administration and only reporting what they’re told - fake news and all, ya’ know.
I’m going to go out on a limb and say what many people are stating as truth could very possibly be “alternative facts.”
Kris Elbert
Lake Havasu City
