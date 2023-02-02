Editor: In reference to Mr. Warner’s letter published on Feb. 2, the California exit tax is not new. It was initially proposed in 2020. I really wish people would take the time to make sure what they say is actually true. What Mr. Warner is asking implies that a resident moving out of California will be taxed by the state for leaving. Not true. The exit tax is .4% of an individual’s income over $30,000,000.00 and is based on capital earned in the state. It primarily affects businesses and I’m sure there is way more to it than what I am stating here.
At any rate, the idea that anyone leaving California would have to pay a tax is laughable. I had a teacher who often said, “Think before you speak.” I wish more people would do that.
