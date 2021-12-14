Editor: To the City Council in Lake Havasu City: Maybe it’s time for you to stand up for decency. I’m not talking about political affiliation or personal opinions. I’m talking about respect and kindness. Two things that should be embraced by everyone, regardless of political preference. It is simply indecent, unkind and disrespectful to continue to let derogatory flags fly in our city. And now the “Let’s go Brandon” in a Christmas boat parade? Really?! So many people say they have the “right” to fly the flags. Well do I have any rights? I want the right to drive downtown without having to explain to my grandchildren why people can fly those flags. I want the right to go to a Christmas parade without having to be forced to observe disrespectful political statements. Is it really too much to ask?
Kris Elbert
Lake Havasu City
