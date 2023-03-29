Editor: Fox News allows their on-air hosts to tell lies and promote conspiracy theories. The head of Fox News have admitted to that under oath. Rupert Murdoch admitted he allowed the lies for the money it brought in.

I often see, sometimes weekly, the same lies and theories being printed in the opinion section of this newspaper. I realize that letters to the editor are opinions of the writers. However, when there are facts to negate those lies, the lies are no longer opinion. They are lies. I wish someone would take responsibility and make it stop.

