Editor: Fox News allows their on-air hosts to tell lies and promote conspiracy theories. The head of Fox News have admitted to that under oath. Rupert Murdoch admitted he allowed the lies for the money it brought in.
I often see, sometimes weekly, the same lies and theories being printed in the opinion section of this newspaper. I realize that letters to the editor are opinions of the writers. However, when there are facts to negate those lies, the lies are no longer opinion. They are lies. I wish someone would take responsibility and make it stop.
The letter writers continually repeat what Fox News is reporting, even after Fox News admitted they lied to their viewers. I don’t get it.
Another liar in our midst, Kari Lake, has claimed a win on her false election claims.
The fact is that the Supreme Court allowed a review of one claim in trial court because they would not hear the case. Does that sound like a win? The whole election fraud theory is getting old — wasting time and money in our courts. If the Democrats stole the election, then why didn’t they steal all of the elections? I’m pretty sure if the Democrats were capable of stealing an election, Ms. Greene, Ms. Boebert, Mr. Gaetz and many others would not be in Congress. Someone please explain to me why people are still believing these lies. Take the time to look for the facts on your own. Stop just believing everything you hear and find out for yourself if it is true or false. When you simply repeat what you hear on Fox News, your lack of integrity is showing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.